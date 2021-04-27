Impact of Census results on programs in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. Census Bureau recently released North Dakota’s new population.

The numbers show that the state’s population increased by nearly 16%.

Your News Leader wanted to know how these numbers impact programs in the Minot area.

Lego robots and after-school crafts are just a few of the wide range of programs offered by Minot Public library.

“I get to spend time with my family and my friends,” said Noel Keeley.

These programs are partially funded through the federal government, which uses Census data to determine the amount.

“That comes through either a state or a national level. We’ll be able to hopefully apply and be eligible for more grants through the Museum and Library Finance Organization,” said Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson.

State census leaders said the U.S. census showed the biggest growth since the early 1900s, which means the state stands to gain more federal aid than ever before.

“It has a huge financial impact on the state. Everything from rural construction, to parks for schools, to Medicare and Medicaid, hospitals, you name it,” said Kevin Iverson, North Dakota Department of Commerce Demographer.

Librarians like Janet Anderson say they are cautiously optimistic that Minot met its goal of reaching the 50,000 population threshold

“I am trying not to get my hopes up to high, but I’m excited to see what comes of it no matter what,” said Anderson.

The library said they will also use the data from the census to help them know more about the demographics so that they can better serve them.

The city numbers from the U.S. Census will be released this August.

