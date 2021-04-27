Group brings art to life by adding artist voices to app

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From an artist’s mind to your fingertips, one Leadership Bismarck Mandan committee class is bringing public artwork to life.

The group plans to add to a Talking Trails app so that passersby will be able to learn about art in Bismarck directly from the artist who created it.

Art Alley 5.5 has 22 pieces of art that are enmeshed in the Bismarck community.

“It brings a lot of people to the downtown area, which definitely helps out our local businesses,” said Johnathan Miller, who manages Anima Cucina and Fireflour Pizzaria.

Each piece of art represents something different to those who pass by.

“I like the painting of the mason jars because growing up in North Dakota, it really represents my grandma, and just North Dakota spirit,” added Miller.

This year, the artists will have a chance to explain the details.

“Really it could just provide some of our tourism. Even our local residents who have never been down here or have walked through here before, might just want to learn more,” said Leadership Bismarck Mandan class member Weston Dressler.

Dressler says while the idea of giving a voice to art or historical pieces through an app is not new, highlighting the pieces in Alley 5.5 may enhance the educational value of the paintings.

The Leadership Bismarck Mandan committee class is working with Dakota West Arts Council who was also part of the project in 2016 when the artwork was created.

The Leadership Bismarck Mandan committee also hopes to include art from the Heritage Art Tunnel project. The information on art in Alley 5.5 is expected to be added later this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.