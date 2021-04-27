Forest Service donates trucks to Glenburn Fire Department

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After losing their fire hall and all of the equipment inside, the Glenburn Fire Department is rebuilding from the ground up with help from surrounding communities.

The Glenburn Fire Department has seen an outpouring of support from around the state and places as far away as Nebraska.

Fire Chief Mike Overton, says the department is working out of a temporary station and has been using trucks on loan.

But Tuesday, the North Dakota Forest Services stepped up, donating two trucks. The devastating fire left the department with next to nothing.

“It took our fire department from 100 percent capability down to zero percent capability,” said Overton.

Another fire service responded to fill the void.

“We were able to locate some equipment out west that we could get our hands on. We were able to do that, get them shipped into the state, had them serviced, all the fluids replaced, made sure they were good to go,” said North Dakota Forest Service Fire Manager Ryan Melin.

On Tuesday, the Forest Service came to the rescue with two trucks.

“It was great to round the corner and I’m like, ‘Hey, there’s one!’ and then as we got around the corner, there were two! " said Overton.

Both are grass unit engines, and have the capability of fighting wildfires; one of the most common calls Glenburn Fire responds to.

“This really aids us in our grass fighting capabilities, because right now we are borrowing four grass units and only have one donated,” said Overton.

As they climbed into their new trucks to make the journey back to Glenburn, the ones who helped hope the small gesture will make a big impact.

“It’s hard after a devastating loss like that to push the reset button, but hopefully from all the assistance they have gotten, they will be better than they were,” said Melin.

Although it’s estimated the department won’t be back to full strength for another year or two, the generosity of other communities has ensured Glenburn will be able to respond when the call comes in.

Chief Overton said since the fire he has seen an overwhelming number of people applying for volunteer firefighter positions.

