Burgum vetoes another ‘Special Session’ bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed yet another bill attempting to reform his emergency powers.

This recent bill would have installed automatic triggers for a special session if federal funds, like the CARES Act, needed approval and distribution.

If the state received a federal package worth less than $3 million, the Emergency Commission, which is made up of mostly executive branch officials, could have approved its use without changes from lawmakers.

If the package were $3 million to $50 million, the Budget Section could approve and change where the dollars go.

If a federal aid package is worth more than $50 million, which could be coming in a few months in the form of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, state lawmakers would have been required to hold a special session.

Currently, the Emergency Commission decides where federal dollars go. The State Budget Section approves the allocations, but can’t adjust the amounts.

Last year, many lawmakers were frustrated over their role with CARES Act distributions and argued they should have more of a say in where the money should go.

Burgum said he vetoed the bill because it violated separation of powers, and added the $50 million threshold is too low.

In his statement to the Senate, Burgum said, “Special sessions are for addressing special circumstance as they arise, not for receiving incremental amounts of federal dollars in the normal execution of state business.”

The state biennial budget is over $14 billion.

It passed the state house 73 – 19 and the state senate 46 – 1. This is more than enough to override the governor’s veto if they chose to do so.

Lawmakers failed to override a veto regarding a “December Session” bill which would have called lawmakers into Bismarck for a three-week session after an election. Despite the bill passing the House 57 – 36, the veto failed 32 – 61.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.