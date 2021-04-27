Advertisement

Bowman man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2016 murder

Chase Swanson
Chase Swanson(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a North Dakota Supreme Court reversal, 25-year-old Chase Swanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder on Monday.

Swanson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Swanson and co-defendant, Madison West, were found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Nicholas Johnson at a Bowman motel in 2016.

In July 2019, the North Dakota Supreme Court reversed and remanded life without parole sentences for Swanson and West.

In September 2020, West pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 35-years in prison.

West was found guilty of theft of property and Swanson was found guilty of theft of property and felon in possession of a firearm in 2018 in the same case.

