Bismarck School Board removes masks requirement effective May 4

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck School Board has decided to remove the mask requirement for schools effective May 4.

After that date, masks will only be recommended, and contact tracing will cease.

The superintendent says administrators will spend the next 24 to 36 hours determining protocols for health and safety and working through expectations for activities.

