Advertisement

BHS Four Directions Club works to raise cultural awareness

BHS tipi
BHS tipi(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven down 7th Street in Bismarck lately, you’ve probably noticed a tipi in the front lawn of Bismarck High School.

You might think it looks a little out of place in this modern world, but school leaders say it’s an important tool that’s giving all students a glimpse into the Native American culture and its important role in our country.

This is one of the busiest streets in Bismarck. Seventh Street is a constant stream of traffic. This week, as drivers pass Bismarck High School there’s something unexpected that just might catch their eye.

Members of the BHS Four Directions Club built a tipi.

“It took a lot of teamwork and cooperation,” said Evan LeBeau, a freshman at Bismarck High.

They hope it will bring attention to their culture. Students will get a chance to go inside the tipi and hear about Native American traditions. For Native American students, it’s a source of pride, and an opportunity to share their culture with their classmates.

“A lot of people think Native Americans aren’t real anymore. We’re here,” said BHS freshman Amaya Willis.

“This tipi in front of BHS is really special. It’s very visible,” added Sashy Schettler, BPS Indian education director.

It’s a chance for students and teachers from all cultures to ask questions and to learn.

“I hope it will open our hearts to what’s important to other people, our hearts will grow, and we can come together,” said Melissa Hill, who works as an aide at BHS.

Lessons brought to life, that for this week have become obvious on the front lawn of Bismarck High School.

The tipi will be up through Sunday, May 2. If you’d like to check it out, you’re welcome to stop by during the evening and or over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck housing lease scam
Family scammed out of housing lease in Bismarck
Fatal train crash
Name released in fatal train crash
Harry Hughes, Jr.
Motorcyclist charged in fatal crash at Minot railroad crossing
Burgum designates North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
Gov. Burgum declares ND as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State
Mask
Bismarck School Board removes masks requirement effective May 4

Latest News

Minot Public Schools Retirement Banquet
Minot Public Schools to honor retiring teachers, staff
COVID-19 vaccine
North Dakota and Saskatchewan sign agreement to vaccinate essential workers
While the Windmill Watched: A Slice of Rural America in the 1950s
Menoken sisters publish book about growing up in rural North Dakota
Chase Swanson
Bowman man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2016 murder