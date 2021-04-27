BHS Four Directions Club works to raise cultural awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven down 7th Street in Bismarck lately, you’ve probably noticed a tipi in the front lawn of Bismarck High School.

You might think it looks a little out of place in this modern world, but school leaders say it’s an important tool that’s giving all students a glimpse into the Native American culture and its important role in our country.

This is one of the busiest streets in Bismarck. Seventh Street is a constant stream of traffic. This week, as drivers pass Bismarck High School there’s something unexpected that just might catch their eye.

Members of the BHS Four Directions Club built a tipi.

“It took a lot of teamwork and cooperation,” said Evan LeBeau, a freshman at Bismarck High.

They hope it will bring attention to their culture. Students will get a chance to go inside the tipi and hear about Native American traditions. For Native American students, it’s a source of pride, and an opportunity to share their culture with their classmates.

“A lot of people think Native Americans aren’t real anymore. We’re here,” said BHS freshman Amaya Willis.

“This tipi in front of BHS is really special. It’s very visible,” added Sashy Schettler, BPS Indian education director.

It’s a chance for students and teachers from all cultures to ask questions and to learn.

“I hope it will open our hearts to what’s important to other people, our hearts will grow, and we can come together,” said Melissa Hill, who works as an aide at BHS.

Lessons brought to life, that for this week have become obvious on the front lawn of Bismarck High School.

The tipi will be up through Sunday, May 2. If you’d like to check it out, you’re welcome to stop by during the evening and or over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.