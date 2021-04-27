Advertisement

Attempted murder charge filed after Minot man strikes woman with vehicle

Jared Barker
Jared Barker(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A 32-year-old Minot man is in jail on charges he struck a woman with an SUV and drove over one of her legs early Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Jared Barker with attempted murder, attempted theft and domestic violence.

According to the criminal affidavit, a Ward County deputy arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m. Investigators said the victim told them that following an argument with Barker, he grabbed keys to the SUV, started driving away, then turned around and drove toward the victim, striking her.

As she fell, the affidavit indicates the rear passenger tire drove over one of her legs.

The attempted theft charge came from the SUV, valued at more than $11,000.

Barker will be arraigned June 4. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the A-felony attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck housing lease scam
Family scammed out of housing lease in Bismarck
Fatal train crash
Name released in fatal train crash
Harry Hughes, Jr.
Motorcyclist charged in fatal crash at Minot railroad crossing
Burgum designates North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
Gov. Burgum declares ND as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State
Mask
Bismarck School Board removes masks requirement effective May 4

Latest News

Mandan Public Schools
Mandan schools to remove mask requirement effective May 3
Glenburn Fire Department
Forest Service donates trucks to Glenburn Fire Department
ND Senate votes to override ‘Special Session’ veto
Census 2020
Impact of Census results on programs in Minot