Super pink moon rises tonight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The super pink moon is Monday night, and some of you may have a chance to see it!

This is the first supermoon of 2021.

The best time to see it will be at 10:32 p.m. in CT and 9:32 p.m. MT.

This is the newer full moon, when the moon is closest to the earth in its orbit.

It’s going to appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter; it’s what’s called the “perigee,” when it is closest to earth.

Despite the name of a pink moon, it doesn’t appear pink.

The name comes from the early springtime bloom of what’s called “pink moss.”

The name has to do with the timing of when the flowers bloom in the month of April.

There will be another super moon on May 26, called the “flower” moon.

