Sen. Hoeven secures deputy ag secretary nominee visit to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has received a commitment from Deputy Agriculture Secretary nominee Dr. Jewel Bronaugh to visit North Dakota.

The commitment came during a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing and Hoeven said Bronaugh’s visit would help government ag leaders understand why it’s important for rural areas to have good access to agriculture technology.

“We talked about issues important to North Dakota agriculture, but also got a commitment from her to come to North Dakota to see what we’re doing at Grand Farm and help our efforts to lead the way forward in precision agriculture,” said Hoeven.

During the hearing, Hoeven also advocated for federal support for other ag programs that allocate funds to farmers and see that they’re properly insured.

