Motorcyclist charged in fatal crash at Minot railroad crossing

MINOT, N.D. – A motorcyclist in Minot is in jail Monday on a charge of criminal vehicular homicide following a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The state patrol says 42-year-old Harry Hughes, Jr., was riding his motorcycle east on Valley Street in Minot at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, when he and his female passenger struck their heads on a lighted railroad crossing that was down.

Both were tossed from the motorcycle, and the 42-year-old woman died.

Hughes was treated and released.

Prosecutors filed the criminal vehicular homicide charge against Hughes Monday.

According to the affidavit, the State Patrol officer smelled alcohol on Hughes, and said he had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech.

The officer said Hughes admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

Hughes made his initial appearance on the charge Monday in district court in Minot.

He’ll be arraigned June 4. He faces the chance of up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the A-felony charge.

