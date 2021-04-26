Montana to gain 2nd US House seat

HELENA, M.T. - After losing it nearly 30 years ago, Montana will gain extra representation.

The US Census Bureau announced Montana will gain second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives due to the state’s growth in the 2020 Census.

Montana’s population is now over 1 million, making it the most populous district in the nation.

Montana previously had two seats until the 1990 census, back then, stagnated growth made it an at-large district. Republicans and Democrats praised the decision.

“Montana’s had the least representation in the U.S. House of Representatives over the last three decades, so I’m glad to see this news,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., in a statement.

“Another seat in Congress gives Montana another seat at the table where decisions are made,” said Sandi Luckey, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

The state’s redistricting commission will be in charge of drawing up the lines.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., was elected to the state’s lone House seat in 2020.

