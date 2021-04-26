Monday: 8.0% rate; 104 positive; 0 deaths; 40.4% 2x vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.0% Monday. 104 tests were positive out of 1,566. There were 0 new deaths (1,486 total). 45 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 1,031 cases remain active. 46.8% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 40.4% receiving two doses. There have been 531,198 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 6.6%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For a further breakdown of the statistics visit the North Dakota Department of Health website.

