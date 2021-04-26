Advertisement

Major leaguer from Mandan

Jay Flaa
Jay Flaa(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The ultimate baseball dream has come true for Mandan’s Jay Flaa.

The right-handed pitcher became a member of the Baltimore Orioles Monday.

Jay’s father, Mike posted this on facebook, “Proud parent moment. Jay was called up to the majors today. All of the hard work has paid off. It has been a long road but no matter how long it lasts you are a major leaguer! Good Luck!”

Flaa started his college baseball at the University of Mary following a standout career with the Mandan Braves, who won the 2010 state championship and the Mandan Chiefs, who are the 2011 Class-A state Legion champion.

Jay then transferred to North Dakota State in 2012 and he pitched three seasons for the Bison.

Flaa was drafted by the Orioles in the sixth round in 2015. He worked his way up the Orioles minor league system beginning at Aberdeen, Maryland.

In his last full non-pandemic effected season, Jay pitched for the Orioles AAA team in Norfolk and the Orioles AA team in Bowie. He spent five seasons in the minor leagues.

