Advertisement

Where would the oil go if DAPL stopped operating

DAPL
DAPL(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With an appeals court denying Dakota Access a rehearing on their permit and a decision nearing from Judge James Boasberg on whether the pipeline can keep operating during an environmental review, what would happen to the 570,000 barrels of crude oil that flows through the pipeline on an average day?

Oil and gas industry leaders said there would be an almost immediate shut-in on production as they look for alternative transportation methods, like rail, and gather up all the supplies and workers needed to transition.

“We would have to have an incremental increase in the amount of tank cars available, crews, loading, staffing, all of those things would have to take place in order to switch those barrels off the pipeline system into the rail network,” said North Dakota Pipeline Authority President Justin Kringstad.

Kringstad said they’d need to find an offloading facility accepting of the large volume of oil, but said it would probably be sent to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bismarck
21-year-old man killed after being struck by train in downtown Bismarck
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.1% rate; 119 positive; no new deaths

Latest News

Treehouse re-opens at North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum
Treehouse re-opens at North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum
Polar plunge returns
Polar plunge returns
Dakota Access Pipeline
Standing Rock disputes new figures by Dakota Access owners
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.2% rate; 34 positive; no new deaths