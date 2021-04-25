Treehouse re-opens at North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The children’s Treehouse at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum has re-opened for the first time in more than a year.

Staff are cleaning the area periodically throughout the day, and masks are strongly recommended but not required.

“We decided that we had enough protocols in place for the safety and health of our visitors and our staff to be able to open the Treehouse back up. We love seeing our youngest visitors come back; it adds a new energy and a new excitement into the museum that we’ve really been missing, “said ND Heritage Center and Museum audience engagement and museum director Kim Jondahl.

The play area is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

