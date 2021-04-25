Advertisement

Sunday: 3.2% rate; 34 positive; no new deaths

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.2% Sunday. 34 tests were positive out of 1,382. There were no new deaths (1,486 total). 40 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 991 cases remain active.

46.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 39.8% receiving two doses. There have been 525,699 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota as of Friday.**

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Burleigh - 4

Cass - 9

Grand Forks - 9

Morton - 2

Stark - 1

Ward - 3

Williams - 2

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

**Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For descriptions of categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

