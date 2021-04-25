Sunday: 3.2% rate; 34 positive; no new deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.2% Sunday. 34 tests were positive out of 1,382. There were no new deaths (1,486 total). 40 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 991 cases remain active.
46.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 39.8% receiving two doses. There have been 525,699 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota as of Friday.**
Burleigh - 4
Cass - 9
Grand Forks - 9
Morton - 2
Stark - 1
Ward - 3
Williams - 2
