Pollinator plantings benefit wildlife

By Mike Anderson
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people don’t like pollen because of allergies, but Mike Anderson tells us why pollinators in North Dakota are important for humans and wildlife.

A pollinator is any animal that can move pollen from one flower to another, such as bees, butterflies, birds, and even small mammals.

“They’re very important for many reasons. Mostly because they pollinate the plants that we depend on to eat,” said NDGF conservation biologist Elisha Mueller.

“Let’s talk about our game birds, as chicks they eat a lot of seeds, a lot of insects which are pollinators. And not only just the seeds, but having that cover for wildlife. Our pheasants and our grouse when they’re young, they need that cover and a lot of those plants that provide that cover are pollinated through insects,” said Mueller.

In addition to human and wildlife benefits, plants also rely heavily on pollinators for reproduction.

“Pollinators are so important, and they estimate about 85% of all plants that flower are dependent on some type of pollinator to move pollen and reproduce,” said Mueller.

Pollinators are declining in the United States, and key pollinators like monarch butterflies and honeybees have been studied extensively.

“We’ve seen about a 90% loss of the monarch population over the past few decades. Honeybees are also very studied, even though they’re not native. We do have a lot of information on them and we’ve been seeing big declines with them as well,” said Mueller.

Mueller says there are a couple reasons we are seeing a decline in pollinator populations.

Large or small pollinator plantings benefit pollinators.

“You could have something as large as a section of land where you’re looking at taking it from agriculture to range and putting wildflowers in that planting, native wildflowers species in that planting. It could be as small as one single flower pot on a balcony of an apartment,” said Mueller.

Without pollinators, the human race and all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems would not survive.

