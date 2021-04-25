Advertisement

Polar Plunge returns to Bismarck

Polar Plunge Bismarck
Polar Plunge Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Polar Plunge is back this year benefiting the Special Olympics North Dakota.

Plungers raise a minimum of 75 dollars to jump in cold water. This was the first year participants jumped into the river. Kevin Arthaud joined in 2005 and says it brings a smile to see so many people supporting the cause.

“It’s a great way to raise awareness and have some fun and raise some money for the Special Olympics North Dakota program,” said Arthaud.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, the Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch were some of the judges this year. It’s expected to raise more than $20,000.

