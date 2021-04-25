North Dakota AMVETS commander searching for families of soldiers lost during the Vietnam War

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 198 North Dakotans lost their lives fighting the Vietnam War. The North Dakota AMVETS commander wants to make sure every family receives an honor for their ultimate sacrifice.

Kenyon Bean and Curtis Boots are just a couple of names of the 198 North Dakota soldiers lost or killed during the Vietnam War.

Jim Nelson, the North Dakota AMVETS commander is looking for surviving family members.

“I’m assuming that’s his wife,” said Nelson.

The idea started in 2013 as a project to give Gold Star Certificates to honor families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s gotten to be a passion and it’s something that I’m not going to feel good until I finish it,” said Nelson

Commander Nelson visits the archives but mostly works from his office reaching out to families like David DePriest. He was killed in 1968 saving his entire platoon. David’s wife Dona says it’s emotional hearing his name again.

“Well it’s terrific because usually once [a loved one] dies and the years go by everybody forgets, and now he’s being honored!” said Gold Star recipient Dona Byre.

Nelson, a Vietnam veteran, said he’s becoming attached to his soldier and their family.

“It erases the pain that was generated because we were never (recognized). There was no parades, there was no this nor that like there is now,” said Nelson.

The project is about halfway complete. Nelson recently discovered 15 new soldiers’ families, bringing them one step closer to being at ease.

“It’s closure for me and I’m hoping it’s closure for [the families],” said Nelson.

Commander Nelson said he’ll retire when every soldier’s family is honored.

Nelson said he plans to reach out to local newspapers hoping to find all soldiers families by 2025.

Complete list of soldiers Commander Jim Nelson is researching.

North Dakota Vietnam soldiers lost during the war (KFYR-TV)

North Dakota soldiers lost during the Vietnam War (KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.