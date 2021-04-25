Advertisement

FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque

Moorhead Mosque vandalism
Moorhead Mosque vandalism(KVLY)
By Valley News Live
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after hate-related graffiti was found at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque.

Moorhead Police were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday to 2215 12th Avenue South for a report of vandalism. Officers found hate messages directed toward the Islamic faith spray painted on several areas on the outside of the building.

Video surveillance captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

Video surveillance from the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque captured images of a suspect...
Video surveillance from the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.(Moorhead Police Department)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moorhead Police supervisor.

The Moorhead Police Department Patrol and Investigative units are being assisted by the Fargo Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say the investigation is very active at this time. The Moorhead Police will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bismarck
21-year-old man killed after being struck by train in downtown Bismarck
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.1% rate; 119 positive; no new deaths

Latest News

North Dakota phone scams
Elderly Sheridan County resident loses $3,000 to scam, sheriff wants to educate North Dakota about impostors
Treehouse re-opens at North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum
Treehouse re-opens at North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum
DAPL
Where would the oil go if DAPL stopped operating
Polar plunge returns
Polar plunge returns