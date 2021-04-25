Advertisement

Elderly Sheridan County resident loses $3,000 to scam, sheriff wants to educate North Dakota about impostors

North Dakota phone scams
North Dakota phone scams(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2020, Americans reported they were scammed out of $3.3 billion, according to the Federal Trade Commission. North Dakota is not immune to these scams.

In Sheridan County, Sheriff Trent Naser said an elder person lost $3,000 to a refund scam. However, Sheriff Naser said being aware of nationwide scams is important and don’t hesitate to reach out to law enforcement for help. He was able to stop another person from sending money to possible scam.

“This is such a huge issue and such huge dollar amounts. If it doesn’t sound right or if you question it at all, call your local law enforcement and ask them to look into it for you,” said Sheriff Naser.

The FTC recovered 483 million dollars from scams last year but most of the time criminals are hard to trace.

