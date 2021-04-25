Advertisement

After one month hiatus, UND returns in dominating fashion over Missouri State

UND football
UND football(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR)- The UND football team showed no signs of rust as they routed Missouri State 44-10 on Saturday in the 1st round of the FCS playoffs.

The defense led the way for the Fighting Hawks as they accounted for 8 sacks on the day.

On the offensive side, Tommy Schuster would throw for 223 yards and two scores.

The Fighting Hawks will hit the road next weekend to face James Madison.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 154 positive; 2 deaths; 39.8% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Flowers
Pollinator plantings benefit wildlife
Polar Plunge Bismarck
Polar Plunge returns to Bismarck
Finding North Dakota soldiers
North Dakota AMVETS commander searching for families of soldiers lost during the Vietnam War
Pollination
Pollination