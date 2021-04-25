After one month hiatus, UND returns in dominating fashion over Missouri State

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR)- The UND football team showed no signs of rust as they routed Missouri State 44-10 on Saturday in the 1st round of the FCS playoffs.

The defense led the way for the Fighting Hawks as they accounted for 8 sacks on the day.

On the offensive side, Tommy Schuster would throw for 223 yards and two scores.

The Fighting Hawks will hit the road next weekend to face James Madison.

