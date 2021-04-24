Advertisement

Saturday: 4.1% rate; 119 positive; no new deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.1% Saturday. 119 tests were positive out of 3,848. There were no new deaths (1,486 total). 40 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 1,113 cases remain active.

46.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 39.8% receiving two doses. There have been 525,699 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota as of Friday.**

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Burleigh - 17

Cass - 32

Grand Forks - 7

Morton - 7

Stark - 4

Ward - 10

Williams - 5

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

**Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For descriptions of categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 154 positive; 2 deaths; 39.8% 2x vaccinated
Vincy Smith
Mandan man sentenced for one of two sexual assault charges

Latest News

Deer
North Dakota deer gun hunters see high success in 2020
Community garden
Mandan to recognize those enhancing aesthetic appearance of community
iMagicon 2021
Cosplayers, pop culture fans take over Minot for iMagicon 2021
Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled