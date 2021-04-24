Advertisement

Parents encouraged to get kids vaccinated ahead of 2021-22 school year

COVID-19 shots
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The school year isn’t over just yet, but health officials say parents need to make sure their kids are up-to-date on their vaccines ahead of next year.

According to First District Health Unit, kindergarten students require shots that include protecting against Tetanus, Chickenpox, Polio, Measles, Mumps, and Hepatitis.

Middle schoolers require shots which include a booster Tdap and vaccines that protect against meningitis, and students who are 16 or older would need shots that prevent contacting different strands of meningitis.

“We are asking that students come in and get their back to school shots sooner rather than later with our COVID vaccines we slowed down a little bit so we have a little bit of spare time to focus on those back to school shots,” said Lacey McNichols, Immunization Coordinator at First District Health Unit.

The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program provides vaccines for children who are 18 and younger Uninsured, Underinsured, Medicaid eligible, or American Indian or Alaskan Native.

