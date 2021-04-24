Options for business owners to combat interview no-shows

MINOT, N.D. – Minot business owners are seeing more people skipping interviews in the last few weeks. Prompting some advice from the Minot Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses are making more of a hiring push as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, and running into fresh problems along the way.

“We scheduled 30 plus interviews, and we had one show up for an interview, and we hired that person, and he was a no show,” said Chris Baze, Minot Clarion Manager.

Baze said he’s hearing similar stories from neighboring businesses as well. The Minot chamber forwarded a notice from Job Service on what business owners should do.

“In this case unless the employers that have those sorts of things happen to them take the time to report it to job service the bureaucracy is not going to catch it. So the employer has to take some proactive action,” said John MacMartin, Chamber of Commerce.

An individual receiving unemployment insurance has to show they are scheduling and making job interviews, or they risk their benefits. Job Service North Dakota depends on employers to report violators.

It’s one more hurdle for some businesses to overcome on the way to recovery.

“It was the hardest challenge. I thought it was going to be generating revenue, and events and things like that. Even though that was a challenge it wasn’t the biggest challenge,” said Baze.

Employers can go here to report no shows or work refusals.

Unemployment fell slightly in North Dakota from 4.8% in February to 4.4% in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nationally, the unemployment rate in March was 6%.

