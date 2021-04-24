Advertisement

North Dakota deer gun hunters see high success in 2020

Deer
Deer(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The numbers are in for North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season.

Game and Fish said 58,146 hunters harvested 39,322 deer.

That’s about a 68% success rate for hunters last year, up a small amount from 2019. Hunters spent an average of 4.8 days in the field this year. More than 10,000 deer gun licenses went unclaimed.

“We increase the success rate by 4% while also increasing the deer licenses out there too, and so anytime you can see both of those things increase you know things are doing well and looking well on the landscape in regards to deer numbers,” said Jeb Williams, Wildlife Division Chief.

Game and fish said the success rate has been climbing over the last eight years, and they like to see it around 70%.

