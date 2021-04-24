Advertisement

NDSU beats Eastern Washington to advance to FCS Quarterfinals

By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team is on to the next round after they defeated Eastern Washington 42-20 on Saturday in the FCS 1st round.

The ground game is what separated the Bison from the Eagles as NDSU had 422 yards rushing on the day.

Cam Miller would have one touchdown on the ground and two through the air to lead NDSU offensively.

The Bison will meet up with Sam Houston State next weekend in the quarterfinals.

