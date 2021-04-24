Advertisement

ND lawmakers oppose national popular vote interstate compact

By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A compact, which would require states to give their electoral college votes to the presidential candidate who received the most popular votes, has been heavily debated in many states.

Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. are currently signed onto the compact, but North Dakota’s legislature has passed a bill claiming their opposition.

The bill would’ve originally withheld North Dakota’s presidential vote totals from the public, but was amended to just a study and a statement of intent to oppose the national popular vote interstate compact.

“The 67th legislative assembly urges Congress not to consent to the interstate compact and oppose any efforts to seek a national popular election of a president other than through an amendment to the constitution,” said Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan.

Rep. Rohr said the only way to change how electoral college votes are done would be through a constitutional change.

The compact would only go into effect if every state agrees, but many states have joined North Dakota in opposition.

