National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

MINOT, N.D. – This past week is National Crime Victims’ Right Week, which sheds light on how to support victims, the justice system, and your rights.

A big part of victims’ rights begins with Marsy’s law.

The law helps give privacy to victims and their families during and after legal action.

Marsy’s law was adopted to North Dakota’s constitution in 2016.

“Marsy’s law has been transformational for victims and they have a voice in the criminal justice system. Which has allowed them to heal and move on beyond them being victimized,” said Kathleen Wrigley, an advocate for Marsy’s Law.

