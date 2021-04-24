Advertisement

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Marsy's law
Marsy's law(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – This past week is National Crime Victims’ Right Week, which sheds light on how to support victims, the justice system, and your rights.

A big part of victims’ rights begins with Marsy’s law.

The law helps give privacy to victims and their families during and after legal action.

Marsy’s law was adopted to North Dakota’s constitution in 2016.

“Marsy’s law has been transformational for victims and they have a voice in the criminal justice system. Which has allowed them to heal and move on beyond them being victimized,” said Kathleen Wrigley, an advocate for Marsy’s Law.

To learn more about Marsy’s Law and advocate groups, click on the following links:

StrongHearts Native Helpline

North Dakota Attorney General’s Office – Marsy’s Law

Office for Victims of Crime

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 154 positive; 2 deaths; 39.8% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Polar Plunge Bismarck
Polar Plunge returns to Bismarck
Finding North Dakota soldiers
North Dakota AMVETS commander searching for families of soldiers lost during the Vietnam War
Pollination
Pollination
Remembering 198
Remembering 198 lives
COVID-19 shots
Parents encouraged to get kids vaccinated ahead of 2021-22 school year