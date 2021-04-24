Advertisement

Mandan to recognize those enhancing aesthetic appearance of community

Community garden
Community garden(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but Mandan commissioners hope to recognize those who are working to make their community a pleasure to look at.

Community Beautification Committee members say the Beautification Recognition Program is meant to recognize community members and inspire neighbors to interact with one another.

“I like to thank them when I see them outside if I am walking around and see a really cool flower display, I say that looks really nice, thank you,” said Community Beautification Community member Laurie Leingang.

Citizens will be able to nominate residential or business properties and submit photos to be shared on the city website and social media pages.

City commissioners will present certificates three times per year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 154 positive; 2 deaths; 39.8% 2x vaccinated
Vincy Smith
Mandan man sentenced for one of two sexual assault charges

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.1% rate; 119 positive; no new deaths
Deer
North Dakota deer gun hunters see high success in 2020
iMagicon 2021
Cosplayers, pop culture fans take over Minot for iMagicon 2021
Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled