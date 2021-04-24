Mandan to recognize those enhancing aesthetic appearance of community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but Mandan commissioners hope to recognize those who are working to make their community a pleasure to look at.

Community Beautification Committee members say the Beautification Recognition Program is meant to recognize community members and inspire neighbors to interact with one another.

“I like to thank them when I see them outside if I am walking around and see a really cool flower display, I say that looks really nice, thank you,” said Community Beautification Community member Laurie Leingang.

Citizens will be able to nominate residential or business properties and submit photos to be shared on the city website and social media pages.

City commissioners will present certificates three times per year.

