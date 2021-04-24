Advertisement

Mandan Police Department searching for 50-year-old Mandan man

Lorn Taylor
Lorn Taylor(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan Police Department. Lorn Taylor of Mandan, North Dakota is a 50 year old male.

He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 167 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair.

His last known whereabouts were on April 23 at 4:05 p.m. in Mandan walking westbound north of the Comfort Inn in Mandan. He is believed to be on foot.

Additional information: Lorn has a traumatic brain injury, mobility issues, and doesn’t communicate very well. He was last seen wearing a white football jersey with the number 50 in navy blue on the back, he is also wearing black sweatpants and a grey baseball cap worn backwards.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Taylor, please contact Mandan Police Department at 701 667 3250.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

