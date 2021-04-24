Main Street Minute: Gramma Jo’s reopens in Sawyer

SAWYER, N.D. – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Your News Leader traveled down Highway 52 to learn more about a diner that has overcome major challenges and is ready to serve their community some delicious eats once again.

Gathering places like restaurants can easily become the heart and soul of a small town.

Just ask these customers at Gramma Jo’s Eatery.

“It’s just a nice place to hang out. we have our monthly meetings here. It’s a nice little place,” said Al McIlvaine, customer.

“It’s nice, family oriented. It’s a close small community so they take care of you,” said Jonathan Tompkins, customer.

Located right on Main Street in Sawyer, Gramma Jo’s is cooking up diner-style cuisine.

“We named it after my mother, so it’s more of a home town, home-made food, the stuff you would find at grandma’s house,” said Jeni Goerndt, co-owner.

The restaurant has faced its challenges over the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic had its impact, and then, water damage.

“The building was built in 1910, so you can image water and old wood can cause a lot of problems that they didn’t see so two weeks turned to seven weeks. Oh man, one headache after another,” said Mike Popham, owner.

But they’re back, newly-renovated and excited to serve the Sawyer community again.

“It’s the atmosphere we have here. we have tried to make it where you come in once or twice, we call you by name. you know we invite you to come back, there’s always conversations. We always want to know what people are doing,” said Goerndt.

Adding that next time you are traveling down Highway 52, to stop by and say hi.

Gramma Jo’s is open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., and Saturday 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The restaurant has different events throughout the week including pool tournaments and karaoke.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.