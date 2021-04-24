Advertisement

House passes ’30 Minutes to Vote’ bill; goes to Senate

North Dakota voting laws
North Dakota voting laws(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are reshaping voting laws.

Friday afternoon, the State House passed an 83-page bill changing elements of the election code.

Most of the changes are clerical and inconsequential. However, one section of the bill puts a timer on late night voters in the polls.

If a voter receives their ballot after the polls have closed, that voter has 30 minutes to fill out their ballots and have it counted that night.

If they don’t submit their ballot within the half hour, they may either submit it partially filled, or continue to fill it out and have it counted like an absentee vote later.

To give counties more time to process and count votes, the law also gives county canvassing boards an extra week to submit their results.

“We’re making the best system better by providing each of our constituents even more confidence in our elections,” Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said.

A bill earlier this session only dealt with giving late night voters 30 minutes to vote, but that effort failed as a standalone bill.

The larger election bill passed the House unanimously, but now it has to pass the Senate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorn Taylor
50-year-old Mandan man located; Silver Alert cancelled
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 154 positive; 2 deaths; 39.8% 2x vaccinated
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists

Latest News

Photo: Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin
B-52s from Minot Air Force Base aiding in troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Bison Football
NDSU beats Eastern Washington to advance to FCS Quarterfinals
iMagicon cosplay
Cosplayers compete at iMagicon 2021
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.1% rate; 119 positive; no new deaths