HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists

North Dakota bike rules
North Dakota bike rules(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cyclists can now retire one road rule. North Dakota has become the latest state to adopt a bicycle law that gives cyclists the ability to yield, instead of stop, at certain intersections.

This law only applies on roadways that have two or fewer lanes of traffic. Proponents say this change will improve roadway safety.

“If they did stop the same way we would at a traditional traffic light or stop sign, it would take them longer to get back up to speed and to move through the intersection, and that time can be a safety hazard to them and other motorists,” said Rachel Drewlow of the Metro Planning Organization.

Cyclists are still required to follow all of the rules of the road.

