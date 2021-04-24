Advertisement

Dan’s Garden; bare root trees, shrubs

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring is the time to plant bare root trees and shrubs, and right now it couldn’t be any better. This one of the elms that is resistant to the Dutch elm disease that NDSU introduced from North Dakota of course.

When you plant a tree, make sure you plant it deep. Dig a nice space, have nice and wide, maybe add some peat moss and some kind of compost to the mix with the soil so it doesn’t pack hard. And, I always plant it low and it won’t grow. Plant it high and it wont die

These flair roots should be even with the soil and of course we have planting instructions all printed up. I like to water as I back fill to get rid of the air pockets and get a little compaction.

Then, when your all done, make sure you put four inches of this mulch on top, maybe even use the packing material from the package to keep the plants wet during the summer.

Tie them up with stakes so they won’t blow over then this fall. Make sure you wrap a tree protector so the mice and rabbits don’t get them.

So, plant a bare root three now. They’re bigger for the money. They’re easier to plant. Your planting in your own soil and it’s fun to watch them grow. Until next, week good gardening.

