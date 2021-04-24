Advertisement

COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up may be on the horizon

By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said they may begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children soon.

They said Pfizer recently submitted data to the CDC and FDA to support its safety.

They also said Pfizer requested to move the age groups eligible for the vaccine to 12.

“If that vaccine comes available for your child we want to get their COVID vaccine in them as soon as possible so it’s easier to have them up to date on everything else so we don’t have to schedule around back-to-school shots with that COVID vaccine,” said Lacey McNichols, Immunization Coordinator at First District Health Unit.

Currently, anyone 18 and older may schedule an appointment to get the COVID vaccine.

