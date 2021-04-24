Cosplayers compete at iMagicon 2021

MINOT, N.D. – Anyone walking around the Minot auditorium this weekend may see some of their favorite characters as the iMagicon cosplay contests rev up in day two.

The iMagicon cosplay contests invite artists of all ages and skill levels to show their stuff for a chance at first place.

With events for handmade costumes, group performances and for new and professional cosplayers, everyone is invited to dress up and have fun.

“Beetle Juice is just a fun character I like to play over the top characters, and it felt like someone I could portray very well,” said Edward Montez, second place winner of the Adult Singles competition.

Cosplayers said they choose based on their favorite pieces of media and bring their favorite characters to life.

“I really thought hard about which character I wanted to do so I could really plan around the other days too. And I wanted to figure out something good, something that people were going to enjoy,” said Layla Port, first place winner of the Junior competition.

Cosplayers said they look forward every year to being someone else, just for a little while.

“Getting out of my skin and into someone else’s, acting has always been a passion of mine so any chance that I get to go out and play a character and make people smile is a win in my book, " said Montez.

One more cosplay contest for babies and kids up to ten years old will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m.

With contests scheduled all weekend and nearly ten categories to place in, creative’s will have their moment to shine.

You can learn more on the iMagicon website.

