B-52s from Minot Air Force Base aiding in troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pentagon has deployed a pair of B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Minot Air Force Base to the Middle East to aid with security during the drawdown of troops in Afghanistan—that’s according to a news release from the Air Force.

The release included images from Friday of the B-52s arriving at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will withdraw all forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20-year mark of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The release indicates support airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing are accompanying the mission.

“That means giving the commander on the ground, Gen. [Austin] Miller options. Options to make sure that our forces and our troops, and those of our allies are protected as they move out of the country. And things like bombers provide you options,” said John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary, during a press conference Friday.Kirby said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also extended the deployment of the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the region during the troop drawdown.

Minot Air Force Base is one of two military installations in the U.S. that houses the B-52s, the other being Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

