Advertisement

Abandoned Auto Fund expands reimbursement

Abandoned Auto Fund
Abandoned Auto Fund(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Few things junk up an area quite like abandoned cars. Getting rid of them is where the Abandoned Auto Fund comes in, and it’s expanding.

Currently, 100,000 dollars is available for government bodies around North Dakota to locate and remove abandoned vehicles.

Depending on where vehicles are located, removing them can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to around 15,000 dollars.

“It’s really meant to help cities or counties, or other areas, clean up some of those junk cars where people want to get rid of them but maybe can’t afford to,” said Diana Trussell, Solid Waste Program Manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Starting on August first, funding will now also reimburse towing companies for costs incurred in abandoned vehicle removal.

The program will also provide technical assistance to communities cleaning appliance or scrap metal deposits.

More information can be found on the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
Bismarck American employees go dumpster diving to find coworker’s lost wedding ring
House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill

Latest News

North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Voting
ND lawmakers oppose national popular vote interstate compact
Main Street Minute
Main Street Minute
Teacher retires
Teacher retiring