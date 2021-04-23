Advertisement

Williston Parks and Rec Looking to solve finance woes

Williston Area Recreation Center
Williston Area Recreation Center(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Hit with a number of factors stemming from COVID-19 and the oil downturn, Williston’s Parks department faces challenges paying their bills.

With a decrease in sales tax revenue over the past year, Parks and Rec had to use a good chunk of their reserves to pay off their bond for the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC). The community spoke at a meeting Tuesday, presenting ideas to help the department. The number of people who showed up and gave their opinion showed the board how important Parks and Rec is to the community.

“We got a lot of support within our community, and I think whatever option we come out with, we’re going to get that support that we need to continue on to keep the Williston Park and Rec District a leader in our community,” said board president Jeff Larson.

The board will be holding an executive session meeting April 27 to explore options.

Larson says there is no immediate threat to any program cuts or the ARC shutting down.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why

Latest News

Field Trips
As pandemic winds down, students venture out of the classroom
Theodore Roosevelt talks conservation efforts in Minot
Jeannette Myhre Elementary School
Jeannette Myhre Elementary curtains from the 1970s now an Earth Day tradition
Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case
Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case