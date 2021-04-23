Williston Parks and Rec Looking to solve finance woes

WILLISTON, N.D. - Hit with a number of factors stemming from COVID-19 and the oil downturn, Williston’s Parks department faces challenges paying their bills.

With a decrease in sales tax revenue over the past year, Parks and Rec had to use a good chunk of their reserves to pay off their bond for the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC). The community spoke at a meeting Tuesday, presenting ideas to help the department. The number of people who showed up and gave their opinion showed the board how important Parks and Rec is to the community.

“We got a lot of support within our community, and I think whatever option we come out with, we’re going to get that support that we need to continue on to keep the Williston Park and Rec District a leader in our community,” said board president Jeff Larson.

The board will be holding an executive session meeting April 27 to explore options.

Larson says there is no immediate threat to any program cuts or the ARC shutting down.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.