Williston High School holding optional Pfizer clinic May 3

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston High School students ages 16 and over will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after it was deemed there was enough demand from parents and students.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be holding an optional clinic Monday, May 3 in the high school auditorium. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered 3 weeks later on May 24.

This is optional and only those who have showed interest will be able to apply.

Holding a clinic at the school allows a more convenient way for interested students to get the shot.

“It seems it’s more difficult for students and parents to take time out of their day, off of work to go to a clinic to receive this. The advantage is the students are already here in the school setting and the parents have already completed the consent form,” said Lynn Douglas RN, MSN school nurse coordinator.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorized for people age 16 and above.

A week ago, parents received a questionnaire asking them to fill out if they would allow their student to take the Pfizer vaccine. Students will need to remain in the auditorium for 15 minutes to monitor for any possible side effects.

Douglas says the vaccine will not be a requirement to attend any school in the district.

