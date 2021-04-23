Ward County building connections for new hospital

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County is looking into a new route that would connect the new Trinity Health location to more of the county.

They want to make sure people have easy access to the hospital and other services without traveling through town.

City staff are looking to start between Minot and Burlington, down to County Road 14 west of the hospital, continuing south and then over to Highways 83 and 52.

County Engineer Dana Larsen said they’ll try to come up with up to four route options using existing and new roads to present to the commission.

“A new hospital is under construction and will be opening in a couple years, and we know that there will be extra traffic that will be needing to access from that direction,” said Larsen.

They plan to sign a contract for the work at the start of May. The study should wrap up in April of 2022.

