Theodore Roosevelt talks conservation efforts in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minoters got a special treat this afternoon from none other than the Bull Moose!

Teddy Roosevelt himself made a surprise visit to Roosevelt Park and the zoo.

It’s of course Joe Wiegand, who plays Roosevelt for the Medora Musical.

Wiegand spoke about his time as president and his efforts in conservation.

As the 26th president of the United States, Roosevelt reserved more than 200 million acres of land for national forests and wildlife refuges.

“The words above that arch, ‘For the benefit and enjoyment of the people.’ That’s you and you. Each and every one of you,” Wiegand exclaimed as he talked to the audience about his conservation efforts.

Wiegand said he plans to visit the Magic City again later this summer for the zoo’s centennial celebration.

