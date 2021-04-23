Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Montana man convicted in the deaths of two people in a 2018 fatal crash.
Prosecutors charged 65-year-old Douglas Landis with two counts of negligent homicide for his role in the fatal head-on crash in Mountrail County.
Earlier this month, Landis appealed the lower court’s denial for a motion of acquittal.
After deliberation, the high court ruled that the verdict was supported by evidence.
Landis will serve out the rest of his 18-month sentence.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.