Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Montana man convicted in the deaths of two people in a 2018 fatal crash.

Prosecutors charged 65-year-old Douglas Landis with two counts of negligent homicide for his role in the fatal head-on crash in Mountrail County.

Earlier this month, Landis appealed the lower court’s denial for a motion of acquittal.

After deliberation, the high court ruled that the verdict was supported by evidence.

Landis will serve out the rest of his 18-month sentence.

