Advertisement

Sticking to Exercise During Nice Weather

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter is now in the rear-view mirror and each day we get a little closer to the warmer days of spring and summer, but just because the weather is getting nicer doesn’t mean that we can leave the exercise programs we started in the winter behind.

Tana Trotter joins us from Proximal 50 on a Wellness Wednesday to talk about maintaining what we’ve begun.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Harbor Freight Tools coming to Minot
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous

Latest News

Fix It Up Friday: Countertops
Fix It Up Friday: Countertops
Spring & Summer Clothing
Spring & Summer Clothing
Jumping Milestones & Progression
NDTKids RedDoor 4/23/2021
'We Sing Again' Spring Concert
‘We Sing Again’ Spring Concert
Steel Sculptures
Steel Sculptures