Sticking to Exercise During Nice Weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter is now in the rear-view mirror and each day we get a little closer to the warmer days of spring and summer, but just because the weather is getting nicer doesn’t mean that we can leave the exercise programs we started in the winter behind.

Tana Trotter joins us from Proximal 50 on a Wellness Wednesday to talk about maintaining what we’ve begun.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.