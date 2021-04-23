Advertisement

Rolette County hit-and-run suspect appears in court

Joshua Forschen
Joshua Forschen(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROLLA, N.D. – The suspect charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County last weekend is in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Forschen made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

He’ll be back in court May 3 at 3.p.m.

Forschen turned himself over to police Monday afternoon.

He is facing two Class B felony charges of manslaughter and hit and run involving death of the seven-year-old victim.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

