Rolette County hit-and-run suspect appears in court

ROLLA, N.D. – The suspect charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County last weekend is in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Forschen made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

He’ll be back in court May 3 at 3.p.m.

Forschen turned himself over to police Monday afternoon.

He is facing two Class B felony charges of manslaughter and hit and run involving death of the seven-year-old victim.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

