Progress of programs, housing options in wake of LSS ND shutdown

MINOT, N.D. – In January we reported that Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announced they would be shutting down for financial reasons.

The non-profit provided many different services across the state.

The organization offered more than 20 programs that spanned from adoption to mental health counseling to companions for seniors.

All those programs have found new homes thanks to agencies like the Department of Human Services.

“They all closely align with services that we are federally obligated to provide or as a state we have decided we want to provide and these services either complement or support that work,” said Sara Stolt, Chief Operating Officer at North Dakota Department of Human Services.

The City of Minot is also working to make sure they fulfill their commitment to turn land on South Broadway into affordable housing and a family homeless shelter for the community.

Recently the company that took over LSS filed paperwork to relinquish this land to the city.

This would allow the more than $5 million project to come together before the NDR deadline of September 2023.

“This is still a project that is of high importance to the community and it’s still something we are very committed to completing. It’s just now going through all the necessary steps,” said Minot Public Information Officer Derek Hackett.

As for the more than 280 staff members who lost their jobs during the shutdown of LSS, some of them have also found temporary employment with agencies like the Department of Human Services.

The LSS North Dakota website has information on where programs they offered have transitioned.

