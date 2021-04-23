Mandan man sentenced for one of two sexual assault charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child in January.

During the change of plea in January, Smith pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child, but a gross sexual imposition charge was dismissed.

Seventy-five-year-old Vincy Smith was sentenced to five years in prison with credit to 272 days served.

Judge Bruce Romanick says the court found an injustice in sentencing Smith to the minimum 20 years due to his age. The injustice statute then reduces the minimum sentence to five years.

According to Mandan police, the victim would be playing with Smith’s step children in 2016, when he would lock her in a bedroom and sexually assault her.

Smith is also charged with GSI and continuous abuse of a child in Emmons County. A change of plea is scheduled for May 10.

