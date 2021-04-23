Advertisement

Mandan man sentenced for one of two sexual assault charges

Vincy Smith
Vincy Smith(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child in January.

During the change of plea in January, Smith pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child, but a gross sexual imposition charge was dismissed.

Seventy-five-year-old Vincy Smith was sentenced to five years in prison with credit to 272 days served.

Judge Bruce Romanick says the court found an injustice in sentencing Smith to the minimum 20 years due to his age. The injustice statute then reduces the minimum sentence to five years.

According to Mandan police, the victim would be playing with Smith’s step children in 2016, when he would lock her in a bedroom and sexually assault her.

Smith is also charged with GSI and continuous abuse of a child in Emmons County. A change of plea is scheduled for May 10.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Harbor Freight Tools coming to Minot
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous

Latest News

ND hotels
Hotel Industry
Illegal dumping
Illegal dumping
Travel increasing
Travel increasing
Dumpster diving
Dumpster diving