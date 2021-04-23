Longtime Minot band teacher to retire

MINOT,N.D. – A long time band teacher a Jim Hill Middle School recently announced her retirement.

It is hard to count the number of students Leslie Barney has taught in her 24 years in the district.

“They bring a lot of joy to your life. They’re hard-working and funny, and I’ve just enjoyed them over the many years,” said Barney.

Her students said they will miss the impact she’s had in their life both in and out of the classroom.

“She would always help us even with the fine details and everything she does even with personal problems just with her positive attitude and funny sense of humor we all we’ll miss her,” said Dylan Jackson an eighth-grade trumpet player in Barney’s class at Jim Hill Middle School.

Now Barney is preparing to say goodbye to her students.

This year she became eligible to retire and take advantage rule of 85 which adds her age plus the number of years she’s worked.

As for life after teaching...

“We are getting a motor home. It’s on order and we’re going to be doing a lot of traveling especially to California because I have a little grandbaby there,” said Barney.

Barney said one of her biggest accomplishments as a teacher was her students being selected to play for the Governor last year.

She also received the Citation of Excellence Award from the National Band of Association.

